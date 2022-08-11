DC Attorney General offering grants to aid groups amid migrant bussing from border states

The DC Attorney General has announced his office will begin offering grants to local aid organizations providing assistance to migrants being bussed in to the District from border states such as Texas and Arizona.

"The decision by the Governors of Texas and Arizona to bus asylum-seeking migrants to the District is causing a humanitarian crisis," says AG Karl Racine. "The organizations and individuals who have shouldered the burden of providing basic needs and services—including housing, food, transportation, and legal assistance—are understandably strained and simply cannot be expected to carry this responsibility alone. Building on our office’s strong track record of standing up for immigrants and reducing potential risks to public safety, we are pleased to offer grants in response to calls for additional resources and to assist this vulnerable population. I welcome further collaboration with our governmental and non-governmental partners to ensure we are using every tool at our disposal to support this community."

The Governors of Texas and Arizona began sending migrants from the southern border to the District in April of this year. Many of these migrants and refugee-seekers arrive in DC with little to no community ties but in need of housing, food, clothing, transportation and legal assistance.

In response to the need for more resources and support, the OAG says it is stepping in to offer newly formed grants that will provide financial support to eligible organizations that are working with this vulnerable population.

Eligible applicants must provide a scope of work proposal that outlines the services and resources that will be provided using these funds. Grantees will also need to submit a report that captures the impact and number of migrants served.

Grants of up to $50,000 per grant, per organization are available for Fiscal Year 2022 and are to be spent within the next two months. Total grant funding will not exceed $150,000.

Eligible applicants include existing organizations that will provide services to assist the vulnerable migrant population and must be a nonprofit, community-based organization with a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) tax status. Proposals are due by 11:59 PM EST, Tuesday, August 16.

Read the full Notice of Non-Competitive Funding Availability here.