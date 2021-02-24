DC Attorney General deposed Donald Trump Jr. in inaugural funds case, court documents say

The D.C. Attorney General’s office has deposed Donald Trump Jr. in its investigation into what it believes was a misuse of inaugural funds.

AG Karl Racine’s office announced in January that it was suing former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in the District.

According to the attorney general's office, the inaugural committee coordinated with the Trump family to "grossly overpay for event space" in the hotel.

They say the Presidential Inaugural Committee paid nearly $50,000 for hotel rooms reserved by the Trump organization.

According to court documents filed by the AG’s office, the former president’s son was deposed on February 11.

The documents also indicate that Racine’s office has encountered a number of hurdles in its investigation, and requested that the deadlines for deposing additional witnesses, as well as for discovery be extended:

Despite diligent efforts by the District to conduct discovery on facts related to this improper expenditure, the District has been met with repeated obstacles, including misleading testimony, a closed hotel, and new information revealed after the deadline for issuing discovery requests passed on February 8, 2021. This is the District’s first request for an extension of discovery.

The hotel in question has gone through a number of owners – and is currently closed due to COVID-19.

In addition, according to the documents, the witnesses the AG’s office has interviewed so far have provided inconsistent accounts regarding the payment, and only three of the 10 that they’ve talked to had any knowledge at all.



