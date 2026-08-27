DC apartment fire displaces residents and 4 dogs
WASHINGTON - An early morning apartment fire in southeast Washington displaced four adult residents and four dogs.
Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen of a first‑floor unit in a three‑story apartment building in the 3500 block of 22nd Street.
The blaze was contained to the kitchen and did not spread to adjacent units.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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DC apartment fire displaces residents and 4 dogs (DC Fire and EMS Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Fire and EMS Department.