The Brief Early morning fire displaces residents and four dogs. Fire began in kitchen of a first‑floor unit on 22nd Street. Blaze contained to one unit with no injuries reported.



An early morning apartment fire in southeast Washington displaced four adult residents and four dogs.

Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen of a first‑floor unit in a three‑story apartment building in the 3500 block of 22nd Street.

The blaze was contained to the kitchen and did not spread to adjacent units.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC apartment fire displaces residents and 4 dogs (DC Fire and EMS Department)