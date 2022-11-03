DC announced as WorldPride 2025 host

WorldPride is heading to Washington, D.C., according to Capital Pride Alliance.

The event, which aims to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+human rights around the world, will be held in the District in 2025.

Capital Pride Alliance tweeted the news Thursday evening after winning the bid to host.

"We are thrilled & honored to have been awarded the privilege of hosting WorldPride 2025 here in D.C.! We thank membership and InterPride for the opportunity to share the best of D.C. to the world!"

READ MORE: Capital Pride Parade attendees highlight importance of parade's return

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared her excitement online as well. "Pride in D.C. is a manifestation of our D.C. values — an opportunity for people to celebrate themselves & the diversity of our community," she tweeted. "What better way to celebrate 50 years of Pride in D.C. than with the largest LGBTQ+ event in the world. See you at the pride of our lifetime in 2025."

According to InterPride's website, WorldPride is a global event that is awarded to a different host city every 2-3 years.

The first WorldPride took place in Rome in July 2000. Since then, it's been held in Jerusalem, London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and Copenhagen.

Next year's celebration will be held in Sydney, Australia and Amsterdam will host in 2026.