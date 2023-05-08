DC AG cracks down on owners of 4 apartment buildings kept in 'unsanitary' conditions

Thousands of District residents are living in deplorable conditions, but changes are on the way.

That’s according to D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who announced court rulings Monday against the owners of four residential properties – Foster House and Concorde Gardens in Northwest, as well as Marbury Plaza and Garfield Courts Apartments in Southeast.

Schwalb said residents of those properties have dealt with a slew of issues that are not only illegal but also unsanitary and unhealthy, including in some cases black mold, no heat or air conditioning, rodents, bed bugs, and more.

"When tenants are renting their units from landlords, they are entitled under the law to have homes that are safe, clean, habitable, warm, and compliant with our housing code," Schwalb said.

One woman who lives in Marbury Plaza told FOX 5 she’s dealt with an assortment of problems for years. She added that she’s happy to see changes being made but wishes they had come much sooner.

"Me and my daughter have been sick living here. She doesn’t even stay at home anymore due to the way her nose is running when she’s in the house, her headaches ... She doesn’t even stay in the apartment," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

FOX 5 made attempts to reach the property owners for comment, but none of the efforts were immediately successful.