DC addresses overdoses after several suspected fentanyl-related deaths

Leaders in D.C. are addressing a series of drug-related overdoses that are suspected to be fentanyl-related and that left three people dead and several more hospitalized over a short period of time last week.

D.C. Police report that they were notified of 10 medical emergencies suspected to be narcotic overdoses Friday. Of the 10 incidents, three were deadly.

Officers say nine of the incidents were reported in the Southwest and one in the Northeast.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen warned residents on Friday of the deadly string of overdoses. "With neighbors in Southwest right now," Allen tweeted. "This afternoon more than 5 opioid overdoses in less than an hour & at least 2-3 fentanyl overdose deaths. There's a lethal batch out."

D.C.'s Department of Behavioral Health's Community Response Team can be reached at 202-673-9300 to help anyone in a crisis situation.