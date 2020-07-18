DC activates heat emergency through Wednesday as temperatures rise

article

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a heat emergency plan Saturday as dangerously hot temperatures are expected to impact the District.

The plan is in effect through Wednesday, July 22.

When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in D.C. is 92 degrees or higher, District Government, through the Department of Human Services and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, activates a heat emergency and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat.

Cooling Centers:

Select recreation centers, public schools and homeless shelters will open as cooling centers each day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until it has been deemed safe to be outdoors, according to the plan.

If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, call the hyperthermia hotline at (202) 399-7093.

In an effort to decrease community spread of COVID-19 in the District, the plan indicates that cooling centers have adopted the following safeguards:

- Individuals entering cooling centers are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the facility.

- Individuals who do not have a face mask or covering when entering a District cooling center will be provided one.

- Upon entering a District cooling center, individuals will be directed to an open seat that is marked off to indicate required social distancing measures.

- For information about services provided during extreme heat, visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

The plan says the public can limit heat exposure by:

- Staying indoors when possible

- Drinking plenty of liquids and avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol

- Limiting sun exposure, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is the strongest

- Applying sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outdoors

- Wearing light-colored, lightweight clothing

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme heat or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-576-6664.