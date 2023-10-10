DC 16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking, multiple robberies: police

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old from D.C. they say was involved in an armed carjacking and several robberies last month.

Police say Don'trell Davis was arrested on October 5. He was charged as an adult in an armed carjacking that happened on September 11. He also faces multiple robbery and stolen vehicle charges from incidents investigators say happened later in September.

Crime data released by D.C. police show 768 reported carjacking in the District so far this year compared to 367 at the same time last year. That’s an increase of 109%.

Of the total number of carjacking, 75% of them involved a firearm.