Daycare owner who shot husband at DC hotel for allegedly molesting children to serve 4 years in prison

A woman who shot her husband at the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel for allegedly molesting children at her daycare in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison suspended all but four years.

Shanteari Weems, 50, of Baltimore, was sentenced for aggravated assault in the July 21, 2022, shooting of her husband at the Salamander, previously known Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in D.C.

Weems pleaded guilty on Nov. 28, 2022, to one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

According to the government’s evidence, on July 21, 2022, Weems drove down to the District from Baltimore. She confronted her husband, the victim, at the hotel regarding allegations that the victim had been molesting children at the defendant’s daycare.

The defendant shot the victim in the neck and the left leg, shattering the victim’s femur. After shooting the victim, Weems barricaded the hotel room by placing her back against the door, preventing officers from coming inside.

After approximately 25 minutes, officers forced entry and apprehended the defendant.

A search warrant was obtained and executed in the hotel room. Inside, officers found Weems’s firearm in her purse and a note written by Weems evidencing her intent to shoot the victim.

She was sentenced to 60 months of incarceration with the execution of the sentence to be suspended as to all but 48 months for the aggravated assault, and 24 months of incarceration with the execution of the sentence for the carrying a pistol without a license, to be suspended as to all 24 months.

Following her release, the defendant will be placed on 24 months of supervised probation.