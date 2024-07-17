Day 3 of Republican National Convention will wrap with speech from vice presidential candidate JD Vance

It’s day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

For the second day in a row, Donald Trump was back on the convention floor as a slew of his former opponents all threw their support behind him.

Republicans Wednesday night were focusing on Trump’s outreach to North Korea, its stand against Iran and being in office during a relatively peaceful period in the Middle East.

At the same time, they’re placing blame on the Biden administration for alleged failures on national security and calling him out for a term that’s seen the invasion of Ukraine, war in Gaza and China expanding its reach.

GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance will also deliver his acceptance speech at the convention Wednesday night. It’s not only his first convention speech but also the first convention the 39-year-old senator has ever attended.

The speech is expected to mirror elements of Vance’s best-selling autobiography. He’s set to hit the stage around 10:30 p.m.

Vance’s speech will wrap up day three of the RNC, which is centered around the theme "make America strong again."

Trump’s big speech will come Thursday to wrap up the entire convention.

This all comes amid growing calls for President Joe Biden to quit the race.

The Associated Press released a new poll today showing that two-thirds of Democrats say Biden should step down from the ticket for another candidate.

The findings underscore the challenges the 81-year-old president faces as he tries to silence calls from within his own party to leave the race and tries to convince Democrats that he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted mostly before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear whether the shooting influenced people’s views of Biden, but the small number of poll interviews completed after the shooting provided no early indication that his prospects improved.