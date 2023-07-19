Dave Thomas Circle redesign project begins in DC with demolition of Wendy's restaurant

The long-awaited redesign of 'Dave Thomas Circle,' one of the District's most notorious intersections, is set to begin Wednesday.

The project is expected to improve the safety of the hazardous Florida Avenue and New York Avenue crossroads that has long been a northwest D.C. traffic hotspot.

The intersection is often referred to as 'Dave Thomas Circle' after Wendy's founder Dave Thomas. A Wendy's restaurant operated at the center of the intersection until 2021. The demolition of the old restaurant will begin Wednesday, FOX 5's Bob Barnard says.

The city used eminent domain to acquire the property and says, once completed, the intersection will realign and add two-way traffic to First Street, restore two-way traffic on Florida Avenue, add protected bicycle lanes, create three new public park spaces and make other safety improvements.

The District Department of Transportation has long acknowledged the "unusual geometry, turning movements, closely spaced intersections, and high traffic volumes" that make the intersection tricky, if not dangerous, to navigate.

A temporary lane closure on Florida Avenue NE from 1st Street NE to New York Avenue NE will be in place on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Temporary sidewalk closures may be required during construction. Officials say pedestrian safety guides, detours, and signs will be installed when sidewalk closures are needed.