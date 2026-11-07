Search underway for second suspect after teen charged in daylight Northwest DC shooting

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The Brief D.C. police are asking for the public's help identifying an additional suspect wanted in connection with a September daylight shooting. A 15-year-old boy was previously arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill while armed with a gun. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.



Detectives are searching for a second suspect in connection with a broad daylight shooting in Northwest D.C. that left a person hospitalized, authorities announced.

What Happened:

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 27 along the 2700 block of 14th Street NW.

According to investigators, a gunman walked up to the victim on the street, pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The shooter then ran away from the scene.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or updated condition.

The investigation and search

The backstory:

A few days after the shooting, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. on Oct. 1. The teen was charged with assault with intent to kill while armed.

Detectives now say an additional suspect was involved in the incident. Surveillance cameras in the area recorded the person, and police released the video and still images to the public in an effort to identify him. Authorities have not specified the exact role the second person played in the shooting.

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting is advised not to take action and instead call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted by texting the department’s text tip line at 50411.