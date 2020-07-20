Dangerous heat, humidity Monday in DC region with heat index values near 105 degrees

Intense heat and humidity could possibly bring the D.C. region its first 100 degree day in four years.

INFO: DC and Montgomery County open cooling centers for heat wave

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says expect sweltering conditions Monday with the chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

Mike says each of the next seven days will feature temperatures of 90 degrees or above – with the most extreme heat coming over the next three days.

AREA COOLING CENTERS & HEAT PLANS:

Washington, D.C.

Montgomery County

Anne Arundel County

Loudoun County

A Heat Advisory, with heat index values near 105 degrees, has been issued for the District and parts of Maryland and Virginia. The heat index a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity. An Excessive Heat Warning, with feel-like temperatures that could reach 110 degrees, is in place for some parts of Maryland's eastern shore.

The National Weather Service says people spending time outdoors in areas experiencing extreme heat should drink plenty of fluids and avoid direct sunshine – and never leave children or pets inside vehicles.

