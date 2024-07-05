Dangerous heat, humidity across DC region Friday; evening storms possible

Dangerous heat and humidity are building across the Washington, D.C. region on Friday with temperatures near 100 degrees expected and heat index readings close to 110 degrees possible.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for the entire region amid the sweltering July temperatures. A heat advisory will be in effect for central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia, and the District from noon to 8 p.m.

The oppressive heat and humidity will build and become more widespread throughout the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could become severe and are possible after 3 p.m. this afternoon. The storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning, and hail.

The National Weather Service advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned areas, and to stay out of the sun. When possible, check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat index readings combining temperature and humidity could near 110 degrees in some parts of the Washington, D.C. region Friday, July 5, 2024.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of extreme heat.

NWS says to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Experts advise wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when outdoors and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, NWS says.

The scorching temperatures will continue this weekend with temperatures in the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday.