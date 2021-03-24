Damascus man identified as victim in fiery Frederick County fuel truck crash

Maryland State Police have identified the driver who was killed when his fuel truck rolled over and burst into flames on I-70 in Frederick County on Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

State Police and Frederick County emergency crews responded to the scene near Exit 68 in Mt. Airy around 3 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead after reported tractor trailer rollover in Frederick County, officials say

They say William Costigan, 57, of Damascus was found dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Investigators do not know why Costigan’s fuel truck swerved off of the roadway and into the median.

READ MORE: Frederick County sheriff’s deputy involved in multiple vehicle crash in New Market

The highway was shut down in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene, and State Police investigated the crash.

I-70 remained closed until about 9 p.m.