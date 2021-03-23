One dead after reported tractor trailer rollover in Frederick County, officials say
FREDERICK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - One person is dead after fire and rescue crews in Frederick County responded to a fuel truck that rolled over and erupted into flames on I-70 eastbound Tuesday afternoon.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m.
According to Frederick County fire officials, other vehicles were involved in the crash.
READ MORE: Frederick County sheriff’s deputy involved in multiple vehicle crash in New Market
I-70 is currently shut down in both directions in the Mt. Airy area while crews work to get the blaze under control.
Advertisement