Expand / Collapse search

One dead after reported tractor trailer rollover in Frederick County, officials say

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Frederick County
FOX 5 DC

Frederick emergency crews on Tuesday responded to a fully involved fuel truck

Fire and rescue crews in Frederick County are responding after a fuel truck&nbsp;rolled over and erupted into flames on I-70 eastbound Tuesday afternoon.

FREDERICK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - One person is dead after fire and rescue crews in Frederick County responded to a fuel truck that rolled over and erupted into flames on I-70 eastbound Tuesday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. 

According to Frederick County fire officials, other vehicles were involved in the crash.

READ MORE: Frederick County sheriff’s deputy involved in multiple vehicle crash in New Market

I-70 is currently shut down in both directions in the Mt. Airy area while crews work to get the blaze under control.


 