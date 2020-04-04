D.C. set up public hand-washing stations during the coronavirus outbreak. Here's a map

article

D.C. officials have set up public hand-washing stations throughout the District in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The 17 stations went up Friday. They're in well-traveled areas including Dupont Circle, Union Station and a Popeye's restaurant in Southeast.

Here's a map:

D.C. officials also reported 145 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, bringing the District's total to 902.

RELATED: D.C. reports 145 new coronavirus cases, six deaths