D.C. set up public hand-washing stations during the coronavirus outbreak. Here's a map
WASHINGTON - D.C. officials have set up public hand-washing stations throughout the District in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The 17 stations went up Friday. They're in well-traveled areas including Dupont Circle, Union Station and a Popeye's restaurant in Southeast.
Here's a map:
D.C. officials also reported 145 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, bringing the District's total to 902.