D.C. cops blast "Eye of the Tiger" to encourage (socially distant) runners on the National Mall

D.C. isn't Philly and Rocky Balboa didn't run up the steps of the Capitol.

But that still doesn't mean Washingtonians don't have the Eye of the Tiger.

A Metropolitan Police squad car was captured blasting everyone's favorite 80s workout montage song on the National Mall to encourage (socially distant) exercise:

Staying home is vital to slow the spread of coronavirus, but experts still agree that occasional walks, runs or bike rides outside are important for your mental health during these shut-in times.

And if you need extra motivation to get out, remember what Rocky said: Champions aren't born. They're made.