D.C. attorney general urges commission to reject next phase in gas pipe replacement project

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The Brief The D.C. Public Service Commission held discussed whether to approve phase three of a pipeline replacement project. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is urging the commission to reject Washington Gas' request. According to AG Schwalb, gas bills jump by nearly 13% in 2026, with 37% driven by the project.



The D.C. Public Service Commission (PSC) wrapped up the first day of a two-day hearing Monday as Washington Gas seeks approval for the third phase of its pipeline replacement program.

Commission leaders are considering whether to approve $150 million for the next step in the controversial infrastructure proposal, a project financed through a surcharge on local residents' gas bills.

What we know:

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has been a vocal opponent of the proposal, labeling it a "wasteful pipe replacement plan," and urging regulators to reject it.

According to Schwalb, D.C. residents saw their gas bills jump by nearly 13% in 2026, with 37% of that increase being driven by the project. He warned that the third phase of the project could cost ratepayers another $125 million in surcharges over time.

"Skyrocketing utility bills are worsening an affordability crisis for D.C. residents, and we cannot continue to give Washington Gas a blank check funded on the backs of ratepayers, especially when its pipe replacement project is behind schedule, over budget, and locks us into paying for a gas system that will soon be obsolete," Schwalb said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

The PSC approved phase one of the project in 2014, and phase two in 2020. The multi-stage project aims to modernize aging gas lines across the District. However, the Attorney General raised concerns about the project's efficacy.

According to Schwalb, the first two phases of the project cost nearly $400 million despite only replacing a small part of the city’s leak-prone pipes. The AG also stated that between 2014 and 2022, severe gas leaks increased by 40% across the system.

"Any plan the Commission approves must keep the community safe from dangerous gas leaks, ensure project funds are spent wisely, not wasted, and protect ratepayers from excessive and unwarranted rate increases," Schwalb said.

Leaders in Maryland and members of the D.C. Council have also pushed back against Washington Gas’ request, with critics arguing the project is more expensive than comparable projects in other regions.

According to Schwalb, the initiative directly conflicts with the District’s broader clean energy mandates, which legally require D.C. to cut greenhouse gas emissions over the next two decades.

The Public Service Commission's hearing is scheduled to continue through Tuesday as regulators consider the future of the multi-million-dollar program.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to Washington Gas for comment.