Cyclist killed in collision on Montrose Drive in Montgomery County

article

The Brief A cyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on eastbound Montrose Drive. The driver stayed at the scene after the incident. Eastbound Montrose Drive was closed, and drivers should expect delays.



A deadly collision between a vehicle and a cyclist has closed eastbound Montrose Drive at Tildenwood Drive.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Department of Police reported the deadly collision and confirmed the driver remained on the scene.

Authorities are urging drivers to find alternate routes due to the road closure and significant delays expected in the area.

What we don't know:

Details about the cyclist or the cause of the collision have not been released.