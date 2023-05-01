CVS customers concerned after crime hits Silver Spring; DC pharmacies

A normal CVS run is now different for one customer. "I felt a little scared going in there," says a Silver Spring woman.

Picking up her prescription from the pharmacy felt a little different after Montgomery County police say an employee was stabbed Saturday evening just after 7 p.m.

Police say they have the suspect in custody who stabbed the store manager while they were being chased out of the store.

There is now private security standing at the entrance of the CVS off of East-West Highway.

"I feel better seeing that there is a security person there, because there are a lot of scary things going on in this neighborhood," said one shopper.

"Crime is getting more prevalent in downtown Silver Spring," says Deborah Gordon.

Gordon delivers food in the area. She hears a lot about what is going on in the community.

"I heard about the 2 to 3 other incidents at the CVS," she recalls.

About 6 miles away on Massachusetts Ave in D.C at the Spring Valley shopping center, a CVS was robbed 3 times within four days.

On Thursday, April 27th, police say a suspect walked in stole some household products.

Two days later on Saturday April 29th, 6 suspects came in the store and grabbed bath and body products, didn’t pay for the items and left in a black Kia with DC tags GC5918.

And the next day on the 30th, 7 suspects came back to the store and stole some more household products before leaving in the same black Kia that was spotted on Saturday.

"It’s hard to believe a half a dozen people, grabbing shopping carts and taking stuff, it’s pretty brazen. It’s pretty brazen," said Gordon.

People we spoke wonder if their convenience stores are even safe anymore.

"I hope something can be done to improve the safety in this neighborhood because people are scared to go out at any time of the day now.

Gordon says robberies unfortunately, are a sad reality.

"I’m a delivery person, I’ve dealt with being robbed before and everything. So I’m not scared about it. But it’s getting worse down here."

FOX 5 did reach out to CVS Pharmacy for comment and we are waiting to hear back. Metropolitan Police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in the robberies at the CVS on Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.