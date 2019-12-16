Cuteness Overload! Therapy dogs -- decked out in holiday best -- pose for adorable photo shoot

Cuteness overload on display in Frederick for the Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs holiday card photo shoot!

In a video posted on Facebook, more than a dozen adorable therapy dogs, dressed in festive holiday outfits, patiently sat in position while their pictures were taken over the weekend.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Go Team dubbed the video -- taken on photo attempt number 17 -- the, "Chaos Behind the Christmas Card!"

The non-profit group is active in the area and sends teams of dogs and handlers to schools, hospitals, assisted living centers and disaster areas in need.