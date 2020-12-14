Customer leaves $2K tip days before new restaurant restrictions start in Anne Arundel County

People who work at a restaurant in Maryland say that a customer left a $2,020 tip for a waitress ahead of an order that will close indoor and outdoor dining.

The Capitol Gazette reported that the tip was left at a restaurant called Evelyn’s in West Annapolis on Saturday. The bill was for a total of $33.92.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County announces new food service restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Evelyn’s is in Anne Arundel County. It recently announced a four-week closure of indoor and outdoor dining to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. The order has prompted an outpouring of support for the restaurant industry.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather