Anne Arundel County announces new food service restrictions amid COVID-19 surge  

Anne Arundel County has announced new actions Thursday in response to record numbers of COVID-19 cases reported within the last week. County Executive Steuart Pittman made the announcements on a video livestream.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The county reported a new record high of 341 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, and a record high 7-day average case rate of 47.7 per 100,000 residents.

The new executive order will restrict county restaurants and other food service venues to takeout service or curbside pickup only, like they were in the spring during the initial surge of COVID-19.

In addition to the restaurant restrictions, retail stores, indoor gyms and fitness centers, personal services establishments (such as nail salons), and casinos will have a reduced maximum capacity of 25 percent. Religious Facilities will have maximum capacity reduced to 33 percent, however outdoor services for Christmas, Hanukkah or other recognized religious holidays are permitted with a maximum of 250 persons, provided they follow social distancing and other safety protocols.

Indoor theaters, performance venues, bingo, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks, and indoor ice rinks will be closed. The county previously suspended organized athletics on county fields and facilities on November 20, and today’s announcement suspends all organized sports play or practice, which includes private schools, and school or church gyms.

Officials say the restrictions announced Thursday target locations and situations where people congregate indoors with no masks and these actions will be effective beginning Dec. 16 and last for four weeks, until Jan. 13.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

“These restrictions will be a burden, and I had hoped to avoid them,” said County Executive Pittman. “But we cannot ignore the projected hospitalization numbers that will result from today’s case rates, nor can we let those numbers increase further with continued community spread. Hospital beds are a precious community asset, not only for COVID patients, but also for the rest of us who may well need them in the coming months. We will look back on this winter and ask ourselves if we could have done more to save lives. We must act now.”

To aid the restaurant industry and its workers, County Executive Pittman announced that establishments that received a grant as part of the $10 million Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program will receive an additional payment of up to $7,000 by year’s end.

Pittman also announced that the county would waive the annual restaurant fees due in February and committed $1 million to support Feed Anne Arundel, a partnership of local restaurants, the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth & Families, Anne Arundel Connecting Together, and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

“COVID-19 has dramatically impacted local restaurants and Feed Anne Arundel is working hard to keep restaurants open, employees working, and people fed,” said Monica Alvarado, founder of Feed Anne Arundel. “This $1 million commitment from County Executive Pittman will help our restaurants, caterers, and Bed & Breakfasts continue to serve the community, while also keeping the entire supply chain - employees, vendors, farmers, watermen, delivery drivers, warehouse staff - working, too.”

“We are in the midst of a dangerous surge,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “By slowing the spread over the next few months, more people will be alive and able to get the vaccine when it becomes available. These actions will decrease the stress on our hospitals and keep more people from getting sick.”