Curfew in place for minors at Fort Belvoir amid coronavirus outbreak

A new curfew starts Friday on base at Fort Belvoir. Starting tonight, anyone 17 years old or younger must be inside. The order came down from officials on Thursday night.



The curfew impacts everywhere on base. It’s in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution.

US Army Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, COL Michael Greenberg, is establishing the temporary curfew for minors.

The curfew will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

During the listed times, no one 17 years old or younger can be in a public place.

The only exceptions include minors traveling to or from work with a note signed by a parent or legal guardian. Another exception is if a minor is accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports minors who arrive at the entry points but do not live on base will be denied entry during the curfew. Also, minors who do live on base will have to call a parent or legal guardian and be escorted to their home.

Firs-time violators will be taken to the base’s emergency services building and must be picked up by a parent or legal guardian, according to officials. Repeat offenders will face more severe punishment with military police and a juvenile misconduct board.

In a notice released by the Army, it says the curfew does not apply to active duty service members or spouses who are under 18 years old.

Service members whose children violate the policy could be subject to punishment.