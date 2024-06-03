Cucumber Salmonella Recall: Veggies shipped to MD & VA recalled over potential contamination

Cucumbers distributed to at least 14 U.S. states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. is recalling whole cucumbers shipped in bulk cartons from May 17 through May 21, 2024.

What States Were the Cucumbers Shipped to?

Maryland

Virginia

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

How To Check If Your Cucumbers Have Been Recalled?

Consumers with additional questions may contact the company at 1-888-364-2993, M-F, 8:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. EDT.

You can also check with your local retailer to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.

What is the Recalled Cucumber Product Info?

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 - 2.0 inches in diameter, and 5-9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall.

What Should You Do With Recalled Cucumbers?

The FDA says anyone with the recalled product should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.

What Action is Fresh Start Produce Sales Doing to Alert Customers of the Recall?

Fresh Start Produce Sales has notified customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and requested that they remove it from commerce. We have also asked our direct customers to notify their customers of this recall. Fresh Start Produce Sales is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed of its recall process to ensure that consumers are properly alerted.

What Is Salmonella and What are the Health Concerns?

According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Recalled Cucumbers Product Photos