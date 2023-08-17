Criminal complaints filed against 2 juveniles who called in false report of rape in Stafford

Authorities in Stafford weren’t laughing when two kids who said they were just "joking around" called 911 with a false report of a rape taking place.

Just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 16, deputies urgently responded to the Widewater subdivision in North Stafford after a call came in advising that there was a "female yelling ‘I’m being raped,’" in the area.

The caller then hung up and deputies rushed to the neighborhood as dispatch attempted to call the number back multiple times.

When deputies arrived, they searched the area trying to find a victim, a suspect or any signs of an incident but were unsuccessful.

Communications officers were able to gather more information that the call may have come from the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Community.

Once there, deputies made contact with two juveniles, one of whom had the phone used to make the 911 call. The two kids told deputies that it was a prank call.

Both juveniles were informed of the seriousness of a rape allegation and how many resources were dispatched. Criminal complaints were filed against both juveniles for falsely summoning law enforcement.

"We ask parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of providing false statements to law enforcement. Not only is it illegal, but important resources are taken away from those who need it. Please make sure they understand to only contact law enforcement for emergencies," the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.