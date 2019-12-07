Crews responding to house fire in Wheaton are sent to wrong address in Rockville

article

Fire crews responding to a house fire in Montgomery County were mistakenly sent to the wrong street, in the wrong city, that’s according to Montogmery County Fire and Rescue.

The fire happened Friday night just after 10p.m in the 2000 block of Prichard Road in Wheaton, where two people and a dog were rescued.

An investigation revealed a that the fire started in the bedroom and there were no working smoke alarms.

The department told FOX 5 Saturday that at first responders were given the address, 2005 Piccard Drive in Rockville which is heard on the dispatch calls, obtained from the website, Openmhz.com.

The initial call from dispatch giving the Rockville address is heard at 10:21:24p.m.

Then at 10:26:22p.m., —the crews call back, saying they showed up to the address but there is no fire.

At 10:28:27p.m. —dispatch is heard calling the crew back letting them know the correct address is 2005 Prichard Road in Wheaton.

At 10:29:50 —within minutes, a different fire crew shows up to the correct address of the house fire in Wheaton.

FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan, spoke with fire department spokesperson, Pete Piringer who said that the department is not yet sure about how and why fire crews were sent to the wrong address in the first place. It’s something he said, they are looking into while communicating with county police who oversees the 911 call center.



