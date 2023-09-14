Expand / Collapse search

Crews respond to potential fire at Whittier Elementary School

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Fire and Rescue Crews responded to Whittier Elementary School after reports of a smoke odor.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene at 8:33 a.m. to the building already being evacuated. Crews were able to locate a belt that burned on one of the systems on the roof. 

In a letter to parents and staff, school officials report a partial power outage that took place in the building and an odor of smoke. All students and safe are safe.

There is no active fire. 

