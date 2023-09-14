Crews respond to potential fire at Whittier Elementary School

Fire and Rescue Crews responded to Whittier Elementary School after reports of a smoke odor.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene at 8:33 a.m. to the building already being evacuated. Crews were able to locate a belt that burned on one of the systems on the roof.

In a letter to parents and staff, school officials report a partial power outage that took place in the building and an odor of smoke. All students and safe are safe.

There is no active fire.