Crews extinguish early morning house fire in Fairfax County

Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a house in Fairfax County.

The fire was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of Prosperity Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Prosperity Avenue is closed to traffic at the scene at this time.

Emergency crews say a tree and wires were down at the location. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.