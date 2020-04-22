Crews extinguish early morning house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. - Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a house in Fairfax County.
The fire was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of Prosperity Avenue.
No injuries were reported. Prosperity Avenue is closed to traffic at the scene at this time.
Emergency crews say a tree and wires were down at the location. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.