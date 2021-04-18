'Creature' lurking in tree terrorizing Poland town turns out to be a croissant stuck in a tree

That’s one scary croissant.

According to an animal control group from Poland, they received a call that an unidentifiable animal was terrorizing the residents of a street in Krakow. When officials arrived on the scene, however, they discovered that there was no danger at all.

The Krakow Animal Welfare Society posted about the incident on Facebook, confirming that a woman called in to report that a "creature" had been terrorizing her neighbors for two days. According to the post, people were apparently afraid to open their windows because an unidentified animal had been lurking in a tree.

When officials arrived on the scene, however, they discovered that there was no chance that the animal was going to enter anyone’s house or pounce on anyone walking underneath the tree.

RELATED: ‘Mummified’ Twinkie debunks myth that cake treats last forever

Advertisement

That’s because the "creature" was actually just a croissant stuck in a tree.

The Krakow Animal Welfare Society theorized that the croissant had become lodged in the tree by someone trying to feed some birds, although they could not confirm this to be the case. Regardless, the croissant was removed from the tree without any incident and the pastry’s reign of terror over the neighborhood ended without incident.

The group posted photos of the croissant on Facebook, which show that it was, in fact, lodged between several branches of a tree near residential buildings.

The animal welfare workers did write on Facebook, however, that while this incident was amusing, it’s still the right thing to do to report strange sightings. Usually, strange creatures lurking in trees don’t end up being croissants and it’s safer to let the trained workers handle it.