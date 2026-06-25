The Brief A crash left a vehicle hanging over the side of a bridge in Germantown. The single‑vehicle crash was reported around 10 a.m. along Great Seneca Highway near Mateny Road. Great Seneca Highway was shut down in both directions and drivers were urged to seek an alternate route.



A crash left a vehicle hanging over the side of a bridge in Germantown on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Crash sends vehicle hanging off side of bridge in Germantown (MCFRSNews@MCFRSNews)

The single‑vehicle crash was reported around 10 a.m. along Great Seneca Highway near Mateny Road.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, shared images showing the vehicle on its side in the median split.

Great Seneca Highway was shut down in both directions in the area, officials said.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and expect delays.