Crash in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead, others injured

The Brief A crash on I-66 West in Fairfax County left one dead and others with minor injuries on Aug. 2. A Honda SVU struck a Nissan pickup truck from behind, sending it across the traffic markers and into the left shoulder of the express lanes. The driver of the Nissan was declared dead on the scene.





A crash on I-66 West in Fairfax County left one dead and others with minor injuries on Aug. 2.

What we know:

Virginia State Police responded to the scene of the crash at around 6 p.m. Once on the scene, a state trooper observed a Nissan pickup truck fully engulfed in flames on the left shoulder of the express lanes. The driver of this vehicle was trapped inside and was declared dead at the crash scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Nissan was stopped for unknown reasons in the left lane of the general purpose lanes on I-66 when a Honda SVU struck the Nissan from behind, sending it across the traffic markers and into the left shoulder of the express lanes. As a result, the westbound side of the express lanes was shut down, but a service road for Route 286 that connects to I-66 remained open in order to keep traffic moving westbound.

The driver and other occupants of the Honda were transported to Fairfax Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



This crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.