CPSC warns consumers of faulty carbon monoxide detectors

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers from purchasing HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide (CO) detectors as the devices present a concerning risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

In a press release published on Thursday, Sept. 22, the CPSC says the CO detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of carbon monoxide.

More than 150 people in the United States die every year from accidental, non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products, according to the agency.

The CO are commonly sold on Amazon and are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4.1 x 1.8 x 4.1 inches, featuring a digital display. The CO detectors are generally advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern.

The CO detectors were sold on Amazon.com under ASIN B07T66J7KJ for between $9 and $13.

"Carbon monoxide sensitivity tests performed on the detectors found that they failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of carbon monoxide (400 ppm), in violation of relevant safety standards. If a consumer installs a CO detector that does not alert to the presence of carbon monoxide, and carbon monoxide enters the home, the consumer will not be warned of the presence of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely," the agency warned.

Consumers are encouraged to avoid purchasing this model CO and should replace their defective ones immediately.















