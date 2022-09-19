Cox technician dies after crashing into powerline in Virginia

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man died on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane Monday afternoon.

Officials said the man, who is a Cox Communications technician, was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Cox Communications said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our Cox technician who passed away today while working in McLean. We’re working with local authorities and our internal safety teams to fully investigate the incident."

Georgetown Pike between Colonial Farm Road and Langley Lane remains closed.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.







