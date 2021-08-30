COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required for Eagles, Harry Styles shows at Capital One Arena

A new COVID-19 policy is in place at the Capital One Arena for its upcoming shows that will require guests to have either proof of their vaccine or a negative test result.

The new policy will be in place for Eagles shows on Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1 and Harry Styles on Saturday, September 18.

Officials say policies will differ from show to show. They say protocols and guidance from the NBA and NHL for Wizards and Capitals games are not yet known.

Guests can use the CLEAR mobile health app to upload COVID vaccination cards or to sync their negative test results.