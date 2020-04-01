COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped this grandpa and granddaughter from dancing together

Normally, all Kira would need to do is cross a street to see her beloved grandfather. But the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted citywide shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and new social distancing guidelines that have kept them separated.

Still, they’ve found a way to dance.

On March 28, Nashville native Sherrie Neely shared a heartwarming video of Kira dancing with her “papa.”

“Kira loves her "Papa" so much and they've now started daily "dance offs" since the virus is keeping them separated," Neely wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

With “ABC” by the Jackson 5 playing in the background, Kira and her grandfather take turns throwing out their best moves, with Kira even attempting a handstand at one point.

Advertisement

But don’t think that just because Kira’s grandpa is older he isn’t holding some moves up his sleeve. The grandfather jostles back and forth, swinging his legs and clapping his hands as the smiling Kira watches from a safe distance away.

“My Dad is turning 81 years old next month and I've never seen him dance,” Neely wrote, “But he's really putting forth great effort and has some special moves!!!!”



RELATED: ‘I burst into tears’: State trooper gives cardiologist N95 masks instead of speeding ticket



The video has resonated far beyond Nashville, receiving over 23,000 reactions on Facebook as of April 1.

“I'll be 82 in August, be assured our grandbabies bring out the best in us!!!” one commenter wrote. “They keep us young. What joy for them both. God bless.”

“That was so beautiful at this time of uncertainty. It bought tears to my eyes,” wrote another.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.