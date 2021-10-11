COVID-19 outbreak prompts return to virtual learning at Prince William County school

Virtual learning is back for students at a Prince William County school after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say 36 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, three probable positive cases and more than 200 close contacts in quarantine have been reported at Bennett Elementary School recently which prompted the switch to virtual learning.

"Bennett Elementary will deliver live instruction virtually by their classroom teachers Tuesday, October 12 through Friday, October 15. All classes will follow their normal bell times. Any student who does not have their device at home may pick-up a device on Monday, October 11 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.," the school said in a statement.

Advertisement

A webinar jointly provide information and answer questions will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11.