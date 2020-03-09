COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
Here's a list of pending and confirmed cases in the DMV:
District of Columbia
- Number of negative results: 20
- Number of presumptive positive results: 17
Click here for more information.
Maryland
- Number of positive COVID-19 tests: 37
Advertisement
The Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories.
Click here for more information.
Virginia
- Number of negative COVID-19 tests: 489
- Number of cases, presumptive positive or confirmed: 51
Click here for more information.
NOTE: These are latest numbers as of March 16. Download the FOX 5 DC News app for the latest.
MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world
Click here for the mobile version of the map.
Resources:
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered