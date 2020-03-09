Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Coronavirus
Virginia bans large gatherings, closes some public offices

Gov. Ralph Northam has banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people statewide and ordered a two-week shutdown of municipal offices in an area of southeast Virginia that has been hit by a cluster of coronavirus cases.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the District, Maryland and Virginia. 

Here's a list of pending and confirmed cases in the DMV:

District of Columbia

  • Number of negative results: 20
  • Number of presumptive positive results: 17

Maryland

  • Number of positive COVID-19 tests: 37

The Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. 

Virginia

  • Number of negative COVID-19 tests: 489
  • Number of cases, presumptive positive or confirmed: 51

NOTE: These are latest numbers as of March 16. Download the FOX 5 DC News app for the latest

