Couple killed after fiery crash in Prince George's County

Two people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday morning in Prince George's County, according to police.

Prince George's County Police said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

Police said a car, with two passengers inside, lost control, left the roadway, and hit a pole. After the impact, the car caught on fire.

The victims inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 5 spoke with a family member of the victims who confirmed they were a married couple. The family member told FOX 5 that Kyle and Charlene Savage have two children, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old.

Family also confirmed the 17-year-old attends DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. In response to the news, DeMatha officials released a statement.

It reads in full:

"The DeMatha community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the parents of senior Kyle Savage early Saturday morning. Our prayers are with Kyle, his brother, and his family. Our counselors have been in touch with Kyle and we will continue to assist and console him and his family during this most difficult time."

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.