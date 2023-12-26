Costco rumored to be discontinuing sweet treat from food court

article

Costco Wholesale is planning to discontinue the churro from its food court menu, according social media users.

Rumors about the change started swirling on Reddit, according to The U.S. Sun.

"My brother (Costco employee) just told me they were getting rid of the churros at the food court and replacing them with cookies," a user near the Goleta, Calif. warehouse said.

The twisted, doughy cinnamon-sugar treats can currently be purchased for $1.49 at club food courts.

Despite the fact that the company has not made an official announcement on the swap, another Reddit user chimed in on the thread with insider knowledge.

"It is true. They have found a company to make the cookies, agreements are finalized. They will be showing up in early 2024, along with chocolate ice cream which will appear before summer," the user wrote.

The possibility of losing the churro as a dessert option has sparked mixed feelings in the post thread.

"They taste like sugar cardboard. They should phase them out and replace them with pretzels," one Reddit user wrote.

"[I] hope not. thats my fav treat there for 20 years. i WILL complain," another responded.

Some users say the food item will not be missed, others say they tasted better prior to the COVID-19 pandemic or when the store used a former recipe.

Others suggested the retail giant bring back soft pretzels, or other sweet treat options.

Costco did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for comment.

Sam's Club, one of Costco's biggest competitors, offers both pretzels and churros in their cafés.

