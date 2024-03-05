Costco food court cracks down on non-members

Costco is cracking down on who can enjoy their food court and their $1.50 hot dog deal.

The wholesale store requires shoppers to purchase memberships in its stores to take advantage of their bulk items and deals. Memberships range from $60 for a Gold Membership or $120 to become an Executive member annually.

As seen on a Woodbridge Costco sign, it's being made clear that the company wants to continue its membership crackdown by extending it to its food court.

Effective April 8, 2024, many locations will require an active Costco membership card in order to purchase items from its food court.

"You will be required to show your membership card when entering any Costco warehouse and when checking out at a payment register. Bar codes, photos, or other copies are not acceptable," the company shared on its website.