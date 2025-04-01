Watch live: Cory Booker's marathon Senate floor speech to protest Trump

The Brief Sen. Cory Booker, the Democrat from New Jersey, spoke out in protest of President Donald Trump’s agenda on the Senate floor throughout the night. Booker began his speaking filibuster at 7 p.m. local time on Monday and said he would remain there as long as he was "physically able."



Sen. Cory Booker, the Democrat from New Jersey , spoke out in protest of President Donald Trump’s agenda on the Senate floor throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

Booker began his speaking filibuster at 7 p.m. local time on Monday and said he would remain there as long as he was "physically able." He was still speaking more than 12 hours later.

Here’s what to know:

Sen. Cory Booker’s filibuster

What we know:

Toward the beginning of his speech, Book said that Trump, in 71 days, "has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy, and even our aspirations as a people for, from our highest offices, a sense of common decency."

He railed against cuts to Social Security offices, brought on by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Trump adviser and billionaire Elon Musk , and spoke to concerns that broader cuts to the social safety net could be coming, though Republican lawmakers say the program won't be touched.

On Tuesday morning, Booker got some help from Democratic colleagues, who gave him a break from speaking to ask him a question. Booker said he would yield for questions but would not give up the Senate floor.

That included Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who said he planned to join Booker "for the entirety of his speech." Murphy noted that he was "returning the favor" as Booker joined him when he "launched a filibuster to demand action on gun violence nine years ago."

FILE - Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) leaves the Democratic caucus lunch at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said at the start of his speech. "And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them."

Dig deeper:

Booker, 55, is serving his second term in the Senate. He was an unsuccessful presidential candidate in 2020.

Big picture view:

According to the Senate's website, the record for the longest individual speech belongs to Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.