Coronavirus takes the life of former Prince George’s County police officer

Tuesday morning, former Prince George’s County police department officer Jerry Manley passed away from COVID-19.



Manley was a member of the Prince George’s County Police department and Sheriff’s office for 33 years.

During and after his time with law enforcement, Manley became an avid supporter of the Maryland Special Olympics.

“When you think about volunteers and then what makes a great volunteer, Jerry Manley would be the mold,” says Nate Garland from Special Olympics Maryland. “I mean his personality, his charisma, his love for our athletes. His personality was infectious. The guy always had such an incredible attitude.”

