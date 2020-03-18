Coronavirus drive-through testing site opens in Arlington

A new drive-through coronavirus testing site is now open in Arlington to help ease the load on hospitals and medical centers in the region.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The sample collection site is at 1429 N. Quincy Street and is for symptomatic patients who have received a written order for COVID-19 testing from a licensed healthcare provider.

“Arlington County is appreciative of our partnership with Virginia Hospital Center to facilitate sample collection for our community at this drive-through center,” said Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey in a statement. “This is an important collaborative effort at a critical time.”

Once patients have received a physician’s order, they can call the VHC COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 703-558-5766 to schedule an appointment before visiting the collection site.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The sample collection center will operate on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Advertisement

“The opening of this temporary facility allows us to meet the urgent needs of our community while our Emergency Department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention,” said James B. Cole, President & CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in a statement. “We are grateful to our staff as well as our colleagues at public health, police and fire for their exhaustive efforts to make this sample collection site possible.”