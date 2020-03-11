Coronavirus concerns close Beauvoir, National Cathedral School and St. Albans for rest of week

Officials at three of D.C.'s most exclusive private schools have decided to close for the rest of the week due to rising coronavirus concerns in and around the nation's capital.

Beauvoir, National Cathedral School, and St. Albans will close starting Wednesday, March 11. Officials say the school buildings will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, so students and staff can collect their belonging.

St. Albans School and Washington National Cathedral (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The school was already scheduled to begin spring break on Monday.

School officials say they will provide updates on the situation as they become available.