Cool, sunny day heading into warmer weekend

We’re waking up to an absolutely brilliant and cool morning that will hopefully energize you to race to the finish line of the work week!

Fall-like temperatures this morning in the 50s are cool enough for a light jacket or sweater. A sun-drenched day with a refreshing breeze out of the northwest will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s with low humidity.



We keep this gorgeous weather going into the weekend, but temperatures will rise into the low 80s Saturday and a summer-like 88 by Sunday.



It remains rain-free for the next several days but the heat that begins Sunday sticks around into next week.