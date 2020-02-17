Cool, dry Presidents Day with temperatures in the 50s

Pleasant weather for holiday Monday as we celebrate Presidents Day.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we can expect mostly sunny skies and a cool, light wind.

Much like Sunday, highs will be in the low 50's and the weather will be cooperating for any outdoor plans you may have.

We'll see some clouds increasing into the late evening and by tonight, and pre-dawn on Tuesday, a cold front will be the trigger for some rain showers into part of tomorrow.

Along with that -- get ready we're warming up! Our rollercoaster temps head up as we get close to 60 degrees Tuesday! Enjoy the holiday!

