Cool, cloudy Wednesday across DC region with threat for scattered showers, storms

A cool and cloudy Wednesday in the Washington, D.C. area with the chance of passing showers into the afternoon and a possible rumble of thunder into the evening.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a warm front moving into the region during the morning hours brings the threat for rain.

Cool, cloudy Wednesday across DC region with threat for scattered showers

The ongoing chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remains into the evening.

Expect limited sunshine on Wednesday with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

A mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 70 degrees before the chance for showers returns on Friday.