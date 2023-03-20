Cool, calm and sunny start to spring Monday across DC region

Plenty of sunshine with cool temperatures as spring begins across the D.C. region Monday.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we can expect sunny and calm skies with light winds and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Grab the jacket as you head out the door! Chilly temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning hours before spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. Highs during the afternoon will reach about 54 degrees.

A warmer Tuesday and Wednesday before the possibility of showers move in later in the week. Highs in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.